3i Group (LON:III) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,840 ($23.98) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on III. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($18.82) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.95) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,288.80 ($16.79).

LON:III opened at GBX 1,332.50 ($17.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,319.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,357.77. The stock has a market cap of £12.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. 3i Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,071 ($13.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.64).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

