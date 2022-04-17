408 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bought by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 408 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $626.78. 955,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,267. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.23 and a 1-year high of $635.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $568.38 and a 200 day moving average of $535.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.47.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

