4,815 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.
Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $61.31. 3,310,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,726. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07.
