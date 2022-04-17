$50.22 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $50.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.60 million and the lowest is $49.84 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $47.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $208.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.53 million to $211.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $221.19 million, with estimates ranging from $217.38 million to $225.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

CCNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,555 shares of company stock worth $196,236. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CNB Financial by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CNB Financial by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CNB Financial by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CNB Financial by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,300. The company has a market capitalization of $422.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

