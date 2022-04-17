$546.80 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) to report $546.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the highest is $563.60 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $318.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ICUI opened at $223.54 on Thursday. ICU Medical has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.12.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 662.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,395,000 after acquiring an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,174,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.