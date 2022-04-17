59,855 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,886,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,883,000 after purchasing an additional 295,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.75. 1,551,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

