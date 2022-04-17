$6.25 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $2.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $40.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $45.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.17 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $37.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEIP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEIP opened at $0.57 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

