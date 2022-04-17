$6.25 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) will report sales of $6.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $2.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $40.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $45.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.17 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $37.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEIP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEIP opened at $0.57 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

About MEI Pharma (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.