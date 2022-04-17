$645.38 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will announce $645.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $629.10 million and the highest is $661.80 million. Energizer reported sales of $685.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.35. 541,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,956. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $32,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $13,557,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.