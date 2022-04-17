$7.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.93 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $6.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $31.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $34.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $18.69 on Thursday, reaching $573.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $595.98 and a 200-day moving average of $579.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

