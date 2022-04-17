$883.54 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) will post $883.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $895.00 million and the lowest is $877.80 million. Fortinet posted sales of $710.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.61.

Fortinet stock opened at $331.76 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $192.78 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.26. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

