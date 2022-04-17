9,838 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.13. 13,315,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,174,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. General Motors has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

