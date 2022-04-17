Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Down 39.3% in March

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,243,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 806,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,340. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,014,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 127,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,812,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 120,071 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,302,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,495,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,901,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 414,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

