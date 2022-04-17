Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Down 39.3% in March

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,243,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 806,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,340. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $4.46.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%.
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
