Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Down 51.2% in March

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the March 15th total of 89,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACER stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.13. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

