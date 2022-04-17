Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,101,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710,104 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.65% of Activision Blizzard worth $339,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $78.93. 4,571,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,671,829. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

