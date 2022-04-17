Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,018 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after buying an additional 605,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after buying an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.93 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

