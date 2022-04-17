Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by Erste Group

Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.41.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.07. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81.
In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
