Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by Erste Group

Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.41.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.07. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

