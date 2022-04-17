Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $19.91.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
