Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

