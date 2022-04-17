Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 247,993 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,993 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $23,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,455 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,321,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,272,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,740 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,809,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,500,000 after acquiring an additional 412,564 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24.

