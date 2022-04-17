Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $54,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 340,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after buying an additional 147,314 shares during the period.

DVY opened at $128.84 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $130.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

