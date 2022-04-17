Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $45.02 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,230 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $45,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07.

