Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $48.86 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $48,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $160.03 and a 1 year high of $223.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.81.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.