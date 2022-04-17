Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $22,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $71.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

