Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $37,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after buying an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after buying an additional 160,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,296,000 after buying an additional 197,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.84.

GS opened at $321.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $308.20 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.70. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

