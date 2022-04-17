Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,310 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.12% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $23,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $66.18.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

