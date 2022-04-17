Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 211,119 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $47,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 66,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 240,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

