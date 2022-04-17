Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 25,574 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.48% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $23,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 864.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 130,045 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $282,000.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

