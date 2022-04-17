Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 52,686 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.61% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $59,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX stock opened at $415.89 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $386.02 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $460.49 and its 200-day moving average is $487.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.