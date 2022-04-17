Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $23,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,895 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after acquiring an additional 682,279 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,750,000 after acquiring an additional 380,983 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 203,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PDP stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average of $87.27.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.