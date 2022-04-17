Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 20,609 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 747,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.55% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $49,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76.

