Advisor Partners LLC Buys 1,278 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

