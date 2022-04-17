Advisor Partners LLC Buys 308 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,799,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $173.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.35 and a 200-day moving average of $175.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.92 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

