Advisor Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,556 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTE. HSBC downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

