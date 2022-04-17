Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) will report sales of $525.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.90 million to $535.70 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $496.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.17. 1,114,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

