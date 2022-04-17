Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
AIMD stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Ainos has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.
About Ainos
