Alchemix (ALCX) Trading Down 15.4% Over Last Week

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for $80.11 or 0.00198231 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $99.98 million and $6.60 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00035814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00111461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,479,937 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,087 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.