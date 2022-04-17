Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATD.B. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

