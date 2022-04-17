Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $23,765,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at $7,275,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at $3,875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $3,396,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

NASDAQ APTM opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.