AMATEN (AMA) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

AMATEN (AMA) traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. AMATEN has a total market cap of $334,681.25 and approximately $106.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AMATEN has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMATEN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00108353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMA is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMATEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMATEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMATEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMATEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.