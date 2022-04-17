Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Thursday. Robert W. Baird currently has a $4,000.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,127.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,034.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,102.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,251.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,671.45 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

