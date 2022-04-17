American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) EVP Sells $351,992.28 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronald James Grensteiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31.

On Thursday, January 20th, Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70.

AEL stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,392,000 after buying an additional 323,823 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,047,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,604,000 after acquiring an additional 49,812 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,183,000 after acquiring an additional 135,227 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

