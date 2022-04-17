AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 1.29% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 444,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,864 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Belgium ETF alerts:

Shares of EWK traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $23.23.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.