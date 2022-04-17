AMG National Trust Bank Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $100.93. 210,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,377. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

