AMG National Trust Bank Has $28.43 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.52. 4,569,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,881. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

