AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.
In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
