AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 157 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,721. The company has a market capitalization of $287.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.39.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

