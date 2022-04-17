AMG National Trust Bank Takes $114,000 Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 427,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,712. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

