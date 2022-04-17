Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.62. The stock has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

