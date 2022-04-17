Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

Amgen stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,861,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,441. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

