Analysts Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) to report $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of CAMT traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.86. 173,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,874. Camtek has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

