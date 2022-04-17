Analysts Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Conifer reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.